“I was a kid who couldn't win at all” - Yuki Yoza shares his “happiest moment” in a story of perseverance

Yuki Yoza did not hit it big right away in his martial arts journey. But when he started to hit his stride and win, he considered it as his happiest moment.

The former K-1 champion recalled his start in the game in an interview with ONE Championship, highlighting the perseverance that went into it and the satisfying results thereafter.

The 27-year-old Team Vasileus standout said:

"In the beginning of my karate journey, I was a kid who couldn't win at all and couldn't produce results. Then that same person went on to become a world champion. The moment I won that championship was the happiest moment of my karate career."

Yuki Yoza is currently on a hot streak, winning his last 10 matches. It is something he looks to sustain as he makes his ONE Championship debut this week.

The Japanese kickboxer is part of ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He is up against rising Russian star Elbrus Osmanov in a bantamweight kickboxing clash.

ONE Friday Fights 109 is available live in Asia primetime. For more information on how to watch it, check out onefc.com.

Yuki Yoza excited to finally get his ONE Championship campaign going

Yuki Yoza is excited to finally get his ONE Championship campaign going at ONE Friday Fights 109 and realize his goal of showcasing his skills to an even wider audience.

He spoke about it in an interview with the promotion, sharing that he views it as another significant juncture in his journey as a martial artist.

Yoza said:

"I felt like I finally reached the starting line, genuinely excited, and relieved to finally have a fight. I'm really looking forward to it."

In ONE Championship, Yuki Yoza seeks to take his career to another level after successfully establishing his name in the Japanese kickboxing scene, particularly at K-1.

He recognizes that in the world's largest martial arts organization, he is up against top-notch opponents but said he's ready for the task ahead of him.

