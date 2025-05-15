  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I’ve always dreamed of this moment” - Yuki Yoza embraces opportunity to compete on the global stage of ONE

“I’ve always dreamed of this moment” - Yuki Yoza embraces opportunity to compete on the global stage of ONE

By Mike Murillo
Modified May 15, 2025 02:43 GMT
ONE Championship newcomer Yuki Yoza is excited for his promotional debut. -- Photo by ONE Championship
ONE Championship newcomer Yuki Yoza is excited for his promotional debut. [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Japanese knockout artist Yuki Yoza long sought to compete on the global stage. He is happy and excited to finally able to do it at ONE Championship.

Ad

The 27-year-old fighter is set to make his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He is up against rising Russian star Elbrus Osmanov in a bantamweight kickboxing showdown.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post ahead of his ONE debut, Yoza shared his excitement on his latest journey and its significance to his career:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I’ve always dreamed of this moment, and now that I’ve finally got my dream, I just grabbed the opportunity."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Yuki Yoza established himself as an elite fighter at K-1 before coming on board ONE Championship.

In the Japan-based promotion, he won the lightweight title. He also got the chance to compete against some of the top fighters in the game, including former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Petchdam Petchyindee Academy, who he knocked out in his last match back in September.

At ONE Friday Fights 109, Yoza is pitted against a formidable opponent in 23-year-old Osmanov. 'The Samurai' has been competing in ONE Championship since 2023 and has been undefeated in six matches to date.

Ad

ONE Friday Fights 109 is available live in Asia primetime. For more information on it, check out onefc.com.

Yuki Yoza sharpening skills alongside Takeru and Masaaki Noiri

In steadily building his standing in the kickboxing scene, Yuki Yoza is doing it while training alongside top Japanese fighters Takeru Segawa and Masaaki Noiri.

Under Team Vasileus in Tokyo, Yoza has taken his martial arts journey to a whole new level. He gives credit to his superstar teammates for guiding him in his campaign.

Ad

Takeru and Noiri are also in ONE Championship now after having a distinguished career at K-1. Noiri is currently the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications