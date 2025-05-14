  • home icon
  • "I will take the belt from Haggerty" - Yuki Yoza fired up to dethrone British superstar for bantamweight kickboxing glory

"I will take the belt from Haggerty" - Yuki Yoza fired up to dethrone British superstar for bantamweight kickboxing glory

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified May 14, 2025 09:13 GMT
Yuki Yoza | Image credit: ONE Championship
Yuki Yoza | Image credit: ONE Championship

Former K1 champion Yuki Yoza will debut on the global stage on May 23 at ONE Friday Fight 109, where he takes on Russian contender Elbrus Osmanov in a bantamweight kickboxing scrap inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before his much-awaited match in ONE Championship, Yoza spoke with the South China Morning Post for an interview, and he revealed his grand plan towards the world title, as he proclaimed:

"Within a year, I will take the belt from Haggerty. That's the goal. He's strong and very good at adjusting, but I want to show I am better."

The Japanese striking sensation is part of the famed Team Vasileus and is also a teammate to other ONE Championship stars Takeru Segawa and newly minted ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri.

If Yoza gets the job done against 'The Samurai', he still needs to get past other top contenders in the weight class like Superlek Kiatmoo9, Hiroki Akimoto, Petchtanong Petchfergus, Ilias Ennahachi, and Wei Rui to earn a shot at the 26-pound golden belt.

Yuki Yoza happy to take his talents to ONE Championship and showcase them to the world

After dominating the Japanese kickboxing circuit for years, which was capped off by a 10-fight win streak, Yoza has finally caught the attention of ONE Championship and earned himself a roster spot among the top athletes in combat sports.

According to the 27-year-old star, he has been dreaming of joining the world's largest martial arts organization, and now, he aims to prove that he belongs with the elite fighters, as he told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"This is the stage I've been dreaming of. Now I need to show who Yuki Yoza is."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 109 on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, ONE Super App, and at watch.onefc.com.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
