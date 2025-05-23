“That is the goal” - Yuki Yoza eyes potential world title challenge against bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty

Yuki Yoza has yet to step inside the ONE Championship ring, but he's already planning for a world title challenge against Jonathan Haggerty.

The Japanese sensation will make his promotional debut when he takes on the undefeated Elbrus Osmanov in a bantamweight kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 32.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Yoza detailed the plans he made for himself when he signed his exclusive contract with the promotion. The former K-1 Kickboxing lightweight champion revealed that one of his priorities is to challenge Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title within the next 365 days.

Yuki Yoza said:

"Within a year, I will take the belt from Haggerty. That is the goal."

Although his Friday matchup against Osmanov will be the first time he steps between ONE Championship's ropes, Yoza is far from a stranger to the world's largest martial arts organization.

Yoza was in the corner of his Team Vasileus senior Masaaki Noiri when the former two-division K-1 Kickboxing champion captured his 50th career win at the expense of Shakir Al-Tekreeti at ONE 170 in January.

The stablemates' roles are now reversed as Noiri, who holds the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title, will be in Yoza's corner in Bangkok.

In addition to Noiri, Japanese icon Takeru Segawa will be in Yoza's corner in the ONE debutant's matchup against Osmanov.

Yuki Yoza expects an all-out barnburner against Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Fight Night 32

Yuki Yoza believes he'll have the perfect opponent for his ONE Championship debut. Elbrus Osmanov holds a perfect 12-0 professional record and is 6-0 under the ONE Championship banner.

A calculated yet aggressive fighter, Osmanov honed his craft under the watchful eyes of Algerian Muay Thai great Mehdi Zatout. In the same interview with ONE Championship, Yoza said his aggressive style will perfectly complement Osmanov's constant pressure.

The Japanese sensation added that their offense-heavy approach to fighting will be the perfect catalyst to contend for Fight of the Night honors. Yoza said:

"That's right. I think our offensive and defensive exchanges will complement each other well. He's a high-volume fighter with quick tempo, so I believe we'll create a high-level fight with synergistic energy."

