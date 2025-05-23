Yuki Yoza plans methodical destruction of undefeated Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109: "I want to break his spirit"

Yuki Yoza has revealed his calculated approach to dismantling undefeated challenger Elbrus Osmanov in his hotly anticipated ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 109.

The decorated Japanese kickboxing star, who enters the world's largest martial arts organization with world championship aspirations and an impressive 10-fight winning streak, has devised a methodical strategy that extends beyond simply securing victory inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium on May 23.

The Team Vasileus representative told ONE Championship:

"I've prepared for a point-scoring battle in case it goes that way with the round-must system. However, I'm only aiming for a knockout, so I want to use the full three rounds of three minutes to finish him as I always do."

His most revealing comment, however, centered on the psychological warfare he intends to wage throughout the contest. Showing clear confidence in his ability as fight night approaches, Yuki Yoza added:

"Rather than just knock him out, I want to break his spirit".

Yoza (18-2) has some big wins in his seven-year career against world-class warriors Taio Asahisa, Yuto Shinohara, Kan Nakamura, and former ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Petchdam.

While he appears to be not short of confidence, Osmanov should present an intriguing challenge inside the Thai capital city this Friday.

The Russian's high-octane style has allowed him to rack up six triumphs in a row on the global stage of ONE. Overall, the Akhmat Kickboxing and Team Mehdi Zatout star is a perfect 12-0.

ONE Friday Fights 109 will broadcast live in Asia primetime on Friday, May 23. Catch all the action on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

Yuki Yoza confident he'll be able to handle Nabil Anane's towering figure

Yuki Yoza's radar is fully locked in on Elbrus Osmanov as fight night fast approaches.

That said, the Japanese martial artist has identified one name he'd like to meet down the road: Nabil Anane.

The ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has used his six-foot-four frame to great success in his campaign in ONE Championship, where he enjoys a seven-match winning run.

But Yoza appears to have just the perfect plan to chop down the Thai-Algerian youngster if they do meet in the Circle. Speaking to ONE Championship in the same interview, Yoza said:

"If Nabil switches to kickboxing, I'm sure I can beat him. I want that fight. I will smash his legs".

