“The opportunity came and I did it” - Nabil Anane says it was his destiny to beat Superlek in a rematch

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Thailand and Algeria is on top of the Muay Thai world right now, literally and figuratively.
Standing at a towering six-foot-four-inches tall, Anane has run roughshod on the competition in ONE Championship since joining the world's largest martial arts organization in June of 2023.
In his ONE Championship debut, he lost to Thai icon 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9. Since that defeat, however, Anane has gone on to win seven straight, including a victory over Superlek in their rematch last March.
Speaking to Nickynachat in a recent interview, Anane had this to say about that fight:
"Superlek moved up to the 145 weight class, just like me. So, eventually, I had the chance to show him. If he hadn't increased to 145, I wouldn't have had the chance to show him that I have evolved. But the opportunity came and I did it. I'm very happy. Now I have to wait for my next test."
Nabil Anane says victory over Superlek his best achievement so far: "It was a special moment for me"
Nabil Anane finally got the win over Superlek Kiatmoo9 that he dreamed of since joining ONE Championship two years ago, and says the win will remain close to his heart.
Anane scored a unanimous decision victory over 'The Kicking Machine' last March at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang in Saitama, Japan.
He told Nickynachat:
"It was a special moment for me because when I finished the first fight with him, I knew I would get bigger, I would have to move up to another weight. I didn't know if I would have the chance to fight him again because at that time he was fighting in the 135 weight division."
