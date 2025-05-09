  • home icon
  • “He was an international boxer” - Nabil Anane says his father inspired him to pursue a career in fighting

"He was an international boxer" - Nabil Anane says his father inspired him to pursue a career in fighting

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified May 09, 2025 08:29 GMT
Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship
Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand is one of the most talented martial artists in the world today.

But the 21-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout standout says he owes it all to his father, who inspired him to pick up a life of fighting in the ring.

Speaking to Nickynachat in a recent interview, Anane gave credit to his father who showed him the ropes.

youtube-cover
The interim champ said:

"Yes, he was a boxer. Before, he was an international boxer. My father is French and Algerian. My mother is a mix of Thai and French. I have two passports, I have a Thai passport. And I have a French passport."

Nabil Anane was last seen scoring the biggest victory of his young career with an impressive three-round unanimous decision win over former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang in Japan.

Nabil Anane thrilled with his development as a fighter so far: "I’m happy with the evolution of my career"

21-year-old Algerian-Thai superstar Nabil Anane has been growing rapidly as a fighter since joining the world's largest martial arts organization.

And now that he's a world champion, Anane says he is happy with how his career has developed so far.

Anane is widely considered one of, if not the best bantamweight Muay Thai fighter on the planet today.

He told Nickynachat:

"It's the same as before, my life is the same but there are a lot of opportunities coming my way. But I’m happy with that, I’m happy with the evolution of my career since winning the title, being able to constantly work on something."

