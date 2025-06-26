“Someone I look up to growing up” - Nabil Anane interested in potential superfight with two-sport king Regian Eersel

Nabil Anane has great respect for those who paved the path before him.

The interim ONE bantamweight MMA world champion has even taken inspiration from some of the best strikers in the world, which has helped him achieve greatness at just 21 years old.

Turns out, the Thai-Algerian phenom has deep admiration for his fellow ONE Championship superstar, reigning two-sport world champion Regian Eersel.

Reddit user u/RevolutionPossible75 asked Anane during a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session:

"Who would you like to fight next? And which Nak Muay do you look up to growing up?"

The Team Mehdi Zatout star pupil revealed he's ready to throw down with any bantamweight striker in the world.

"Anyone that's in 145. If they want to fight me, I accept. I don't want to choose."

Moreover, Nabil Anane also revealed that 'The Immortal' is one of his idols during his formative years in the sport, adding:

"Regian Eersel is someone I looked up to growing up!"

It's not hard to see similarities between Anane and Eersel's world-class striking styles. Both elite warriors use their height and length to it's full advantage, while focusing on surgical precision rather than just brute force.

Regian Eersel's next world title defense set for ONE Fight Night 34

It won't be long before Regian Eersel graces the global stage anew with his mesmerizing striking prowess.

Fresh from his successful lightweight kickboxing world title defense against Alexis Nicolas last April, the Surinamese sniper will put his lightweight Muay Thai world title up for grabs in a clash with George 'G-Unit' Jarvis.

This explosive slugfest will headline ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis on Prime Video on August 1 inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch this blockbuster event free as it happens live in US Primetime

