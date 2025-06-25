"I always knew we might cross paths" - George Jarvis believed fate brought him face-to-face with Regian Eersel

British martial artist George Jarvis has long anticipated the moment he would eventually share the ring with Regian Eersel, having studied the Surinamese icon since his early teenage years.

Ad

The Lumpini Crawley athlete, who faces one of the most dominant world champions at ONE Fight Night 34, has expressed profound respect for Eersel's legendary status while acknowledging the inevitable nature of their championship collision inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, Aug. 1.

"Yeah, 100 percent I agree," George Jarvis told the South China Morning Post when asked if Eersel deserves recognition as a modern great. "You know, he was fighting top level on Lion Fight when I was 14, 15 years old."

Ad

Trending

This timeline reveals the remarkable journey that has brought these two warriors together, with 'G-Unit' transitioning from amateur junior competitor to world title challenger while 'The Immortal' was already establishing his dominance across the striking realm.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

George Jarvis racked up an impressive 23-3 record and the WBC Muay Thai world title before plying his trade at ONE Friday Fights in 2023.

Ad

He has since gone on a 5-1 run in the promotion. Most recently, Jarvis overcame Moroccan-Spanish dynamo Mouhcine Chafi at ONE Fight Night 30 in April to enter the world title picture.

His long-term awareness of the divisional king's capabilities has created a unique preparation advantage, as he has essentially been studying the Sityodtong Amsterdam man's evolution for years rather than cramming footage in a typical fight camp.

"So I didn't even - being a pro, I was still fighting amateur rules as a junior when he was fighting and taking on the best guys in America," George Jarvis explained, highlighting the experience gap between himself and Eersel.

Ad

However, this extensive observation period has also fostered a sense of destiny about their eventual meeting.

With slightly over a month before they cross paths on the global stage, the Brit striker is chomping at the bit for this career-defining opportunity at ONE Fight Night 34.

"So you know, I've been watching him for a long time, I've been studying. It's one of them things that, you know, I always knew we might cross paths. I can't wait," he concluded.

Ad

Jarvis and Eersel's ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship duel will headline ONE Fight Night 34.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, Aug. 1.

Watch the full interview here:

Ad

George Jarvis admits he was inspired by fellow Brit Jonathan Haggerty's KO of a Thai icon

George Jarvis knows he has a tough assignment in the offing at ONE Fight Night 34.

However, he's looked at Jonathan Haggerty's historic highlight-reel performance against Nong-O Hama to give him fuel to create history on fight night.

"So that [watching Jonathan Haggerty beat Nong-O] definitely gives me that kind of motivation. You know, that's why I've kind of come out here and just kind of just took a back step from reality in life in terms of working and doing all that. I've come out to Samui and just really set this fight up how it should be."

Ad

Haggerty rose to the occasion and claimed the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title from longtime kingpin Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023.

He stunned the Thai legend in one round and became the first man to hand him a loss under the ONE spotlight.

Though he lost his Muay Thai crown to Superlek at ONE 168: Denver, Haggerty still serves as the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.