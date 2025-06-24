“Something I knew I'd eventually achieve” - George Jarvis delighted after securing coveted title shot vs Regian Eersel

24-year-old British Muay Thai sensation 'G-Unit' George Jarvis is getting the opportunity of a lifetime to compete for a ONE Championship world title.
Jarvis is gearing up to face Surinamese-Dutch star 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel in his first crack at the gold, and the Lumpini Crawley representative wants to make the most of it.
Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Jarvis talked about finally getting his crack at ONE Championship glory.
'G-Unit' said:
"For a couple of years, yeah, 100 percent. I think since the day I made my debut on ONE Championship it was always something I knew I'd eventually achieve. Whether - you know, I always said it doesn't matter if it's this year, next year, five years - I knew it was always the day was going to come, it was only a matter of time and obviously a matter of getting the opportunity."
Fans are definitely excited to see George Jarvis face Regian Eersel, and they won't have to wait long for the two to trade leather in the world's largest martial arts organization.
George Jarvis takes a crack at Regian Eersel's Muay Thai strap in August at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video
The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which will broadcast in U.S. primetime on Friday, August 1, live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
