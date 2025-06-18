"I'm always evolving" - George Jarvis tells Regian Eersel to expect his toughest opponent yet in ONE

British slugger George Jarvis has issued a pointed warning to Surinamese beast Regian Eersel ahead of their massive main event world title showdown at ONE Fight Night 34 on August 1, emphasizing his continuous development as a martial artist.

The 24-year-old striker believes he's undergone significant technical adjustments over the course of his last five fights and is ready to present 'The Immortal' a puzzle he hasn't previously encountered to walk out of Bangkok's fabled Lumpinee Stadium as the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion.

"If he thinks he can pick on my negative stuff over the last few fights, I'm always evolving," George Jarvis told the South China Morning Post in a pre-fight interview. "So them things that I [have] done wrong in that fight, I might not necessarily do in this fight. You know, so me and my team are working very hard on that."

While the chance to unseat Eersel and propel himself to stardom comes with pressure, the former WBC Muay Thai world champion has battled adversity without much fuss, leading up to this golden chance.

'G-Unit' suffered a split decision loss to Thai fighter Chanajon PK Saenchai in his debut at ONE Friday Fights 35, but it only inspired him to bring out a more evolved game in the fights that followed.

George Jarvis collected four back-to-back triumphs against Mustafa Al Tekreeti, Ricardo Bravo, Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong, and Mouhcine Chafi to be on the verge of a career-defining moment. And he doesn't plan on letting this chance slip by on fight night.

'G-Unit' is ready to shock the world, attain the one belt that he's been after over the past few years, and become only the second British fighter to hoist world championship gold in the organization.

North American fans with an active subscription can witness whether Jarvis' evolution proves sufficient to dethrone the seemingly invincible divisional king when ONE Fight Night 34 streams live in U.S. primetime on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 1.

"I've worked my whole life for these moments" - George Jarvis fired up for world title glory

George Jarvis hasn't wasted any time preparing for his first world title fight in the promotion.

The Lumpini Crawley upstart, who earned his spot on the main roster via a US$100,000 contract on ONE Friday Fights, has swapped the gray skies of the United Kingdom for sunny Thailand at Koh Samui's Lamai Muay Thai Camp—where ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty typically sees of all his pre-fight work.

During a recent Instagram post on his official account (@georgejarv1), the 24-year-old athlete bared his readiness for this fight, hinting that there will be a change of guard inside the Mecca of Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 34.

"You’re so focused on the future that you don’t realize, today was what you prayed for years ago! I’ve worked my whole life for these moments #andthenew 🤴🏼"

As fired up as he is, 'The Immortal' wouldn't be an easy test to overcome.

The Sityodtong Amsterdam representative has only lost once in 13 outings under the ONE Championship banner, his defeat coming against Alexis Nicolas in their first encounter at ONE Fight Night 21.

Otherwise, Eersel has taken out and ruthlessly demolished anyone who has stood in his way of glory, and he's pumped to do the same to George Jarvis when they lock horns at the start of August.

