“Everything happens for a reason” - George Jarvis reflects on tough road to world title shot at ONE Fight Night 34

Muay Thai warrior George Jarvis can barely contain his excitement as his long-awaited world championship opportunity unfolds at ONE Fight Night 34 inside the Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, August 1.

The Lumpini Crawley martial artist steps inside the Circle for the sixth time in search of ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title glory against defending king Regian Eersel in the card's main event.

'G-Unit' methodically built his case for a world title shot through an impressive run of four victories on the global stage, and he reflected on the journey that has led to this career-defining moment against the seemingly invincible Surinamese powerhouse.

"Yeah, for sure. [This is] something that we've been working towards for a long time," George Jarvis told the South China Morning Post when asked about his reaction to the fight confirmation.

"A bit of a coincidence that we were both on the same card last time, so as they say, everything happens for a reason, and we finally got the shot that I believe I deserve, and I'm more than ready."

Jarvis was last in action at ONE Fight Night 30 this past April, the same card on which Eersel picked up his 12th promotional win in his rubber match against Alexis Nicolas.

The British star, meanwhile, earned a unanimous decision nod against Moroccan-Spanish sensation Mouhcine Chafi.

During a couple of post-fight interviews, he made his intentions known about facing 'The Immortal.' The latter himself declared his readiness to go toe-to-toe with the former WBC Muay Thai world champion.

Now that the stage is set, fans can expect nothing but fireworks when they lock horns with the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title on the line at ONE Fight Night 34.

Watch George Jarvis' full interview here:

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free on August 1.

George Jarvis is certain he has it in him to unseat Regian Eersel

George Jarvis knows he will be the underdog in this world title thriller. But he's more than happy to play the role of the dark horse and stun the longtime divisional king come August 1.

"I think that Regian has every right to be the favorite in this fight, for sure," the 24-year-old George Jarvis shared in the same interview, adding: "You know, he's been a champion for a long time, he's beaten everyone, you know, he's fought some amazing opponents."

As the British standout pointed out, Eersel's dominance in the lightweight Muay Thai bracket has been a run marked by three statement world title victories.

'The Immortal' won the 26 pounds of gold in a split decision win over Sinsamut Klinmee before knocking out the Thai in their rematch a few months later.

His second title defense ended with a destructive 46-second highlight-reel finish of Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11.

