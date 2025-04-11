Regian Eersel on potential showdown with George Jarvis: “I've never backed down from a fight”

Regian Eersel has never backed down from a fight, and he's damn sure not going to start now.

Eersel closed out his trilogy with Alexis Nicolas on a high note at ONE Fight Night 30 in Bangkok, besting the Frenchman via a majority decision to take a 2-1 lead inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

With their rivalry put to rest—for now—'The Immortal' is turning his attention toward defending his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship.

Thus far, Eersel has not locked in on a potential challenger for his 26 pounds of gold in the art of eight limbs, but the Surinamese sensation likes the sound of a scrap with surging contender George Jarvis.

"He's welcome," Eersel said of a potential clash with Jarvis while speaking with the South China Morning Post. "Let's do it. If the organization wants it. You know I've never backed down from a fight."

Jarvis scored his third straight win under the ONE Championship banner, defeating Mouhcine Chafi at ONE Fight Night 30. That, on top of wins over Mustafa Al-Tekreeti and Rungrawee, has put 'G-Unit' in a prime position to challenge for his first ONE world title.

Regian Eersel is open to fighting at a higher weight class

While George Jarvis may very well be the next man in line for Regian Eersel, 'The Immortal' is not limiting his opponents to the lightweight division.

Adding to his above comments, Eersel revealed that he's open to fighting anyone, even if that means agreeing to a catchweight bout or moving up a full weight class take on a whole new crop of potential challengers.

"I don't have people that I want to fight," Eersel continued. "I'm here and I'm gonna fight, even if it's at catchweight, or even, I can go up higher. Lower, I don't think, but higher I can. But, yeah, I'm here, man. I enjoy the journey, as I said."

Is Eersel vs. Jarvis the fight to make, or should 'The Immortal' look to another division for his next opponent?

