“I'm here, and I'm gonna fight” - Regian Eersel ready for the best 170-pound strikers in both kickboxing and Muay Thai

With another tally in the win column, Surinamese standout Regian Eersel is keeping things as straightforward as possible: no names, no demands. Just a door open to any challenger who thinks they have what it takes.

Fresh off his decisive trilogy victory over rival Alexis Nicolas, the former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion is keeping an open mind about what's to come.

Whether it's a title defense, a catchweight bout, or a move up or down, it doesn't matter - 'The Immortal' just wants to keep his fists swinging.

Speaking with South China Morning Post after ONE Fight Night 30, he said:

"I don't have people that I want to fight. I'm here and I'm gonna fight, even if it's at catchweight, or even, I can go up higher. Lower, I don't think, but higher I can. But, yeah, I'm here, man. I enjoy the journey, as I said."

Watch the full interview below:

“He's a good fighter” - Regian Eersel believes George Jarvis is the next deserving challenger for his lightweight Muay Thai belt

When it comes to Regian Eersel's potential next foe, one name floating around is George Jarvis - a highly technical striker from the UK with an impressive collection of achievements, including the prestigious WBC Muay Thai World Title.

Eersel isn't one to call names out, but he's also not going to ignore someone who calls him out:

"I don't throw names, but you say, George Jarvis, we will see. He called out my name. Maybe we'll do it," he said in the same interview.

"Yeah, I see him as a potential challenger. He's a good fighter, [he has] great style, a pressure fighter like me. So, I think it will be a good match. So, we will see who the organization has for me."

Watch Regian Eersel in action at ONE Fight Night 30, available via replay with an active Prime Video subscription.

