“He called out my name” - Regian Eersel open to showdown with surging lightweight Muay Thai contender George Jarvis

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel of Suriname is on the lookout for new and fresh challengers.

And he may have just got one.

'G-Unit' George Jarvis of the United Kingdom just turned in the performance of his life in a three-round unanimous decision victory over Mouhcine Chafi at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video last weekend, where he impressed the fans with his explosive fighting style.

After his successful outing on U.S. primetime for the very first time, Jarvis then took the time to call out Eersel, who holds both the lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing belts.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Eersel responded to the challenge.

'The Immortal' said:

"I don't throw names, but you say, George Jarvis, we will see. He called out my name. Maybe we'll do it."

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, April 5th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Regian Eersel thankful for being able to execute Alexis Nicolas fight strategy to a tee: "The game plan worked"

'The Immortal' Regian Eersel says he stuck to the game plan against 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video last weekend, and it allowed him to claim victory.

Eersel scored a majority decision win in their highly anticipated trilogy match.

He told the media:

"I hit him with a few kicks also, and punches. The game plan worked, as you saw. He got the eight count in the same round, yeah. It went well."

