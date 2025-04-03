“I know I can beat the fighters” - Kickboxing and Muay Thai king Regian Eersel knew his style is perfect for ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel will be defending his kickboxing strap this weekend against a fierce rival. But the 32-year-old double champ can't stop thinking about 'the art of eight limbs.'

The Sityodtong Amsterdam representative says he can't wait to defend his Muay Thai gold, after taking care of business in kickboxing. Speaking to Guillotine Podcast in a recent interview, Eersel talked about continuing his two-sport dominance in the world's largest martial arts organization.

'The Immortal' said:

"You know, what motivates me, if I get the opportunity to fight in other sport, and the opportunity is good, and I know if I can beat the fighters, I’d take the opportunity."

'The Immortal' Regian Eersel is set to face Alexis Nicolas for the undisputed ONE lightweight kickboxing world title in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, April 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Regian Eersel looks to establish his dominance over Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30: "I’m the king of the division"

Regian Eersel wants to prove once and for all that he reigns supreme over rival Alexis Nicolas by beating the Frenchman this weekend at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video.

Eersel told Guillotine Podcast:

"The difference is this is the third time we’re going to fight each other. And this time, I have to prove to the world again why I’m the better fighter and why I’m the king of the division."

