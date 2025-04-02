“Our background is strong” - Two-sport kingpin Regian Eersel says Surinamese people are innate warriors

Double ONE world champion Regian Eersel is proud to embody the Surinamese people's warrior spirit, which he has put into good use in establishing a highly successful martial arts career.

He touched on in an interview with Guillotine Podcast, which dropped on YouTube earlier this week, in line with his scheduled title defense on April 4 at ONE Fight Night 30 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'The Immortal' shared that what he is now as a fighter is an offshoot of his Surinamese roots apart from the hard work he has put in training and developing his game.

Regian Eersel said:

"I think it’s the culture, the food, the education, you know. We like to do sports, and we’re athletic people, you know. We eat food from the forest, from the jungle, so we are strong people. I think our background is strong."

Watch the full interview below:

A true warrior spirit is what Regian Eersel has shown in the last decade, where he has won 23 of 24 matches, including 11 in ONE Championship.

He is out to showcase it again when he defends the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 30 in a trilogy match against French rival Alexis Nicolas.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles is available for free to North American fans with active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Regian Eersel looks to channel focus again to Muay Thai after trilogy match against Alexis Nicolas

After from being the lightweight kickboxing king, Regian Eersel is also the division's Muay Thai main man, something he looks to give attention, too, after he is done with his trilogy title match against Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30.

Eersel has held the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title since October 2022 and has successfully defended it twice, the last one in June 2023, where he knocked out Russian challenger Dmitry Menshikov in the opening round.

In the same interview with Guillotine Podcast, he shared his plans for Muay Thai, saying:

"It depends on the organization. I already said I want to defend my Muay Thai belt. But I think they found the third fight with Alexis more important than me defending my Muay Thai belt. So, I think probably in August I’d defend my Muay Thai belt. I’d ask ONE Championship again because I want to stay active in both divisions."

Eersel has competed in the last year in kickboxing, all in world title settings against Nicolas. They are currently tied in their head-to-head matchup, with ONE Fight Night 30 serving as tiebreaker for now.

