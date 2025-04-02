WATCH: The origins of champ-champ Regian Eersel's terrifying 'The Immortal' alter ego inside the ring ahead of ONE Fight Night 30

ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel might be one of the most approachable athletes outside of the circle, but his in-ring persona is an absolute terror for his foes.

Ad

In an Instagram video shared by the world's largest martial arts promotion, Eersel shared why he chose 'The Immortal' as his in-ring moniker out of all potential monikers.

Watch the entire video below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

As mentioned in the video, the two-sport king tends to remain on his feet during the one-minute break between rounds, intending to play mind games with his opponents to slowly break their will as the fight progresses to the later rounds.

This strategy worked greatly for Eersel as he won his first 10 bouts under the ONE banner, highlighted by his finishes of Anthony Njokuani, Sinasmut Klinmee, and Dmitry Menshikov in February 2019, March 2023, and June 2023, respectively.

Ad

However, his aura of invincibility was broken by French star Alexis Nicolas, who defeated Eersel in April 2024 to capture the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship.

After exacting his revenge and reclaiming the gold in October, the pair is set to renew hostilities over the 170-pound kickboxing crown at ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday, April 4, at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Regian Eersel eyeing definitive end to Alexis Nicolas rivalry

Regian Eersel is gunning to close out his trilogy with Alexis Nicolas in convincing fashion at ONE Fight Night 30. The 32-year-old declared in an interview with the Guillotine Podcast:

Ad

"The difference is this is the third time we're going to fight each other. And this time, I have to prove to the world again why I'm the better fighter and why I'm the king of the division."

Watch the entire interview below:

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.