ONE Fight Night 30 results: Regian Eersel vs. Alexis Nicolas III

Stepping into the co-main event spotlight at ONE Fight Night 30, Regian Eersel looked to close out his trilogy with French kickboxer Alexis Nicolas in spectacular fashion.

Splitting their first two meetings, the two strapped on the eight-ounce gloves for one more go inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. Originally, the bout was scheduled to see Eersel defend his ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship. However, ‘The Immortal’ failed to pass hydration for the highly anticipated title tilt.

As a result, he was stripped of his 26 pounds of gold, meaning only Nicolas was eligible to leave the Mecca of Muay Thai with the kickboxing crown.

Round 1: Nicolas comes out immediately firing leg kicks, prompting Eersel to switch stances momentarily. Eersel fires back with a combination and Nicolas goes right back to attacking the lead leg. Eersel swings with a right hand, and Nicolas catches him with a thudding body shot. Redness is already building up on Eersel’s inner thigh as the pace picks up near the halfway point of the round.

Eersel connects with a shot that pops Nicolas’ head back, followed by a jab. Nicolas goes high with a head kick. Eersel partially connects with a knee up the middle near the ropes. Eersel switches stances once again just as the round comes to a close.

Round 2: Nicolas continues to tenderize Eersel’s lead leg to open the second round. Nicolas connects with a big body shot and unleashes a flurry of strikes near the ropes. Eersel circles away, but is getting chopped down as ‘The Immortal’ struggles to land anything of note. Eersel throws a body kick that gets blocked by Nicolas.

Nicolas puts together another combination, backing Eersel against the ropes, and finishing it off with another vicious calf kick. Eersel is starting to slow down with less than a minute to go, perhaps saving some energy for the later rounds. Eersel answers Nicolas’ attack with a big left hook and then immediately connects with another one that puts the Frenchman on the mat.

Nicolas answers the referee’s count just as time in the second stanza expires.

Round 3: Nicolas goes back to attacking the leg, and Eersel offers up a combination. Eersel throws a head kick that gets fended off. Eersel lands a stiff jab, but eats a body kick in return from Nicolas. Eersel is coming forward with 90 seconds to go in the third. Nicolas nearly misses with a head kick, and Eersel throws a right hand that’s just out of range.

Eersel lands a right hook and sticks Nicolas with a jab. Eersel is starting to check the leg kicks from Nicolas, taking off some of the steam. Nicolas throws a left to close the round, but it doesn’t get through Eersel’s guard.

Round 4: Nicolas goes back to the leg kicks, but eats a counter one-two from Eersel. ‘The Immortal’ lands with a left hook and throws a kick up the middle. Eersel again pops Nicolas’ head back with a stiff jab and backs away to avoid the counter leg kick. Eersel lands a left as Nicolas continues to struggle to connect. Eersel rips to the body with a left hook. Nicoals throws a high kick. Eersel counters, but ‘Barboza’ gets out of the way just in time.

Round 5: Eersel looks to have things in control going into the fifth and final round. ‘The Immortal’ throws a high kick, and the two continue to trade body kicks as we hit the one-minute mark. Eersel is strictly counter-punching as Nicolas starts to show some desperation late. Nicolas throws a combination, but Eersel backs away and avoids taking any damage.

Nicolas partially connects with a head kick and continues to try and push the pace with just over 30 seconds left. Nicolas throws a spinning back kick, but he misses the mark. Eersel counters with a nasty right hand that catches Nicolas on the chin. Nicolas throws a last-second spinning attack, but it’s too little, too late from the Frenchman.

ONE Fight Night 30 - Regian Eersel vs. Alexis Nicolas Official Result

After five intense rounds of action, Regian Eersel’s hand was raised in victory. And while he won the bout and the trilogy, he still leaves the Mecca of Muay Thai without his 26 pounds of kickboxing gold.

As for what comes next, ‘The Immortal’ is planning to defend his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship next—possibly at ONE 173 when the promotion returns to Denver, Colorado, in August.

Eersel also hopes that he’ll have an opportunity to reclaim the kickboxing title he lost on the scale.

Official Result: Regian Eersel defeated Alexis Nicolas via majority decision (kickboxing - lightweight)

