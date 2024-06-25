Prajanchai dreaming of two-sport glory inside the Mecca of Muay Thai: "Expect to see two belts on my shoulders"

Prajanchai PK Saenchai cannot guarantee how he will upset Jonathan Di Bella come ONE Friday Fights 68. However, he does promise one thing – that he will walk out of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, June 28, as a two-sport world champion.

The Thai megastar was scheduled to face the Canadian-Italian striker at ONE Friday Fights 58. Unfortunately, the latter missed hydration, was stripped off the belt, and withdrew from the tie after being hospitalized with a bad spell of illness.

Now, with the same opponent in front of him and the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title up for grabs inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, understandably, the 29-year-old feels rather confident of his chances.

Trending

Speaking to ONE Championship, Prajanchai shared:

"I can't predict anything, but you guys can expect to see two belts on my shoulders."

Of course, it'll be far easier said than done for the multi-time Rajadamnern Stadium and Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai world champion. But if there's anyone who potentially has it in them to hand Di Bella a first career loss, look no further than Prajanchai.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym star has been on a hot streak in his past four matches, earning two knockouts – against Joseph Lasiri and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao – and a pair of decision wins over Akram Hamidi and Kompet Fairtex.

Though he could potentially have his work cut out under the bigger kickboxing gloves and the change of ruleset, the Thai megastar, who has over 400 bouts under his belt, would have the edge in experience on June 28.

Jonathan Di Bella knows he'll need to be in his best shape against Prajanchai

On the opposite corner, former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella believes he'll need to be prepared for anything against his ever-dangerous Thai foe.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing star previously told ONE:

"I've just got to go in there and be ready for everything that he has. I can't predict anything that will happen in the fight – I just predict a win for myself."

Head over to watch.onefc.com to purchase the ONE Friday Fights 68 pay-pay-view. The card broadcasts live in Asia primetime this Friday, June 28.