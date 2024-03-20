WATCH: Thai superstar Prajanchai’s surgical elbow knockout of Joseph Lasiri in world title unification bout in Bangkok

After scoring a vicious 88-second knockout of Joseph Lasiri to reclaim the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship, Prajanchai PK Saenchai will look to become a two-sport king on April 5.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Prajanchai will challenge reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world titleholder Jonathan Di Bella in a battle of two world champions coming off their biggest wins yet.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash at ONE Friday Fights 58, ONE Championship is looking back at Prajanchai's sensational highlight-reel finish against former strawweight Muay Thai world champ Joseph Lasiri in December to once again hoist 26 pounds of gold over his shoulder:

"Prajanchai is a force to be reckoned with! Will the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai Champion become a two-sport king by taking the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title from Jonathan Di Bella?"

Prajanchai goes into the bout on a four-fight win streak, including victories over Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and three-time ISKA kickboxing world champion Akram Hamidi.

Will Prajanchai hand Jonathan Di Bella his first career loss at ONE Friday Fights 58?

Standing in Prajanchai's way of bringing another belt to Thailand will be Canadian-Italian star Jonathan Di Bella. With wins over 'Fighting Rooster' Zhang Peimian and three-sport superstar Danial Williams under the ONE banner, Di Bella has already established himself as one of kickboxing's most dangerous strikers.

Di Bella is also undefeated in his professional career, dispatching his first 12 opponents, though he has never faced an opponent as experienced as Prajanchai who goes into his latest title tilt with an incredible 342 career victories at just 29 years of age.

Will the Thai superstar leave the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' with a second world title draped over his shoulder, or will Di Bella keep his 'O' and his crown intact?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world.