“Feel the impact” – Jonathan Di Bella absorbs brutal body punishment in preparation for Prajanchai’s shattering power

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan di Bella will attempt to defend his belt against a fellow divisional king, ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai. This "champion vs. champion" super-fight will transpire at ONE Friday Fights 58 inside Bangkok, Thailand's iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

It can be easily assessed that this upcoming defense of his throne will be the toughest challenge for the Italian-Canadian Di Bella, who is currently undefeated in his pro kickboxing career.

Ahead of Di Bella's massive super-fight on April 5, ONE Championship posted a video of his impact resistance training in the gym with the caption that says:

"Feel the impact. Can Jonathan di Bella defend the ONE strawweight Kickboxing World Title against Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 58?"

Taking punches to the gut willingly is one thing, but to take bare-knuckle punches rapidly to your mid-section is a different kind of savage. We're sure that this will pay dividends once Di Bella absorbs some of Prajanchai's hellacious strikes on fight night.

Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai Pk Saenchai's violent path leading up to ONE Friday Fights 58

To fully grasp how monumental this upcoming bout truly is, one has to examine the path of destruction both world champions took to get to where they are today.

Jonathan Di Bella made his ONE debut in 2022 and immediately fought for a world title against Chinese superstar Zhang Peimian for his division's vacant throne. A year later, the 27-year-old world champion defended his throne against the ultra-durable Danial Williams via a clear unanimous decision win.

As for Prajanchai, the Thai star debuted similarly to Di Bella - fighting for and winning gold by defeating the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title. However, Prajanchai dropped the belt to Joseph Lasiri in his next bout.

The PK Saenchai fighter bounced back quickly with a TKO win over the aforementioned Sam-A for the interim strap. He then went full circle by unifying the belts after defeating the man who took his throne the first time, Joseph Lasiri.

