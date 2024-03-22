Prajanchai cites shocking loss to Joseph Lasiri as turning point for his career evolution: "It motivated me to do better"

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai Pk Saenchai will attempt to conquer another sport at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

The Thai world champion will jump into kickboxing to challenge Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

It's been a crazy journey for Prajanchai leading up to his opportunity to become a two-sport kingpin. After losing his world title in his first defense, the Thai superstar had to fight his way back into becoming the undisputed ruler of the division once again.

After defeating the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the throne in 2021, he dropped the strap to Joseph Lasiri in brutal TKO fashion the following year. On his loss to the Italian world champion, the PK Saenchai stalwart told ONE:

"I think it's not too long for me. For me the match motivated me to do better in my next fight, against Kompetch."

Prajanchai had a long road to redemption against Joseph Lasiri

After losing to Lasiri and dropping the belt, Prajanchai bounced back and defeated Kompet Fairtex at the inaugural ONE Friday Fights event at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in January last year.

After that, he faced Sam-A once again and finished the legend with a frightening elbow strike for the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title.

The newly minted interim world champ then made a slight detour to kickboxing and defeated Akram Hamidi in a three-round contest at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Three days before Christmas at ONE Friday Fights 46 last year, the interim king unified the belts by redeeming himself against the man who took the belt from him in the first place, Joseph Lasiri. He did so by way of his patended elbow strike.

It's quite a path of redemption for the now-unified ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion. On April 5, he'll attempt to reach further heights to become a two-sport king at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.