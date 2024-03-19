If you want to understand how important the age-old gym adage "drillers make killers" truly is, look no further than ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai. The two-time undisputed Muay Thai king of ONE's 125-pound division is the perfect cross between a Muay Femur (tactician) and a Muay Sok (elbow striker).

His patented elbow strike won him both his division's interim and undisputed thrones. In his last outing, the Thai icon successfully avenged his last loss by stopping Joseph Lasiri to unify the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world titles.

He did so with a flush elbow in the pocket. It was a thing of beauty:

On his fight-ending elbow strike, Prajanchai told ONE:

"I give myself Rank A because that fight went according to my game plan. Ne abd ny team did our homework and sharpened my elbow to beat him. As you can see in athlete's trailers in ONE. We see someone practice his kicks to use with his opponent and the scene cuts to the real fight and this man uses the same kick to finish the opponent. The last elbow I used to finish Lasiri off is exactly what I practiced with my team. I'm really satisfied."

Prajanchai's same elbow strike from the clinch won him the interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai strap

If you want to see a fine example of what the Thai world champion was talking about, watch this edited clip by ONE, which showcased him landing the elbow in the gym and then on his opponent in the ring.

The elbow strike was against fellow Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Here's the video:

Practice really does make perfect. On his upcoming bout at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5. However, the Muay Thai stalwart will not be allowed to use his lethal elbows. His upcoming main event bout will be for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against its current titleholder, Jonathan Di Bella.

Look to see Prajanchai use his other weapons in his quest to become a two-sport world champion at ONE Friday Fights 58, available live for free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.