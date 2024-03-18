Prajanchai says he'll train MMA with Mikey Musumeci if he becomes a two-sport world champion

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai will challenge for his division's kickboxing throne at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

Attempting to stop him will be divisional king Jonathan Di Bella, who will be defending his throne for a second time inside the "Mecca of Muay Thai," Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This will be the Thai world champion's first attempt at conquering a second sport in his career. Other ONE fellow world champions have done it, namely Stamp Fairtex and Jonathan Haggerty.

Prajanchai's aspirations don't merely stop at kickboxing, however, as he plans to rule his division's MMA throne and become the promotion's first-ever simultaneous three-sport world champion. His not-so-secret weapon to achieve this: Mikey Musumeci.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion has been visiting Thailand frequently to train in the striking arts as well as share his master-level knowledge of jiu-jitsu.

On his possible move to MMA with the help of Musumeci, Prajanchai told ONE:

"Maybe if I become a double champ, I might consider moving to MMA or taking MMA clasess with Mikey [Musumeci]. being a double champ will make me and my gym more famous."

Mikey Musumeci has been training extensively with Prajanchai and Tawanchai at PK Saenchai gym

Though we can make the argument that Prajanchai's gym is already world-famous as it bears the name of the legend and arguable Muay Thai GOAT, Saenchai, it's certainly getting more attention due to huge stars constantly choosing to train there.

One such star is the aforementioned Musumeci, who trains in PK Saenchai gym, Superbon Training Camp, and Jitmuangnon gym to learn the 'Art of Eight Limbs' from the best, with the hopes of transitioning into MMA as well.

Here's a video of Musumeci training Muay Thai strikes at the PK Saenchai Gym:

This level of expertise getting shared and exchanged between two bona fide legends will certainly produce significant create significant waves if and when they transition into MMA.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available free on ONE Championship's digital platforms (YouTube, Facebook, and watch.onefc.com)