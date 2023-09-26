“The best crossover episode” - Fans impressed with Mikey Musumeci’s rapid Muay Thai development

When it comes to lethal grappling skills, Mikey Musumeci is one of the most effective fighters at tearing people apart limb by limb. We have seen him do it.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom and ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous grapplers in the world today. Now, 'Darth Rigatoni' is learning more ways of destroying people's limbs: through Muay Thai.

The submission grappling king has been training in Thailand alongside modern-day stars like Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Prajanchai PK Saenchai, Superbon Singha Mawynn, and Nong-O Hama.

With his work ethic and near-obsessive approach to technique, Musumeci is looking like he's been training in Muay Thai for years despite only doing it for more than a week.

In a recent video posted by Mikey Musumeci himself, we saw him training and goofing around with renowned Muay Thai instructor Trainer Gae, who trains former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon:

"When grappler meets striker 😂 Can Mikey Musumeci claim victory over Shinya Aoki on October 6 in their openweight submission grappling scrap at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? 💪 @mikeymusumeci⁠ @trainer_gae"

Fans are absolutely loving the content and expressed their approval in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@somekindofchase407 saw Musumeci's playful tussle with Trainer Gae as an episode in his favorite series:

"This is like the best crossover episode ever 😂"

@dreamseller9 sees this as a preview of what could possibly happen if Musumeci finally crosses over into MMA:

"@mikeymusumeci feel like this is a tease for the MMA match in the future!"

@snackgoddeess55, however, has a different opinion on 'Darth Rigatoni' transitioning into full-on cagefighting:

"My 7 year old daughter is a big fan and she doesn’t want Mikey to get punched!! Because he’s precious"

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, Mikey Musumeci will face former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling match. It must be noted that the Japanese MMA grappling specialist will outweight Musumeci by at least 30 pounds come fight night.

The Japanese legend has also never been submitted in an MMA match across his storied career.

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.