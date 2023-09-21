“When you’re done with this Muay Thai s***” - Mikey Musumeci shocks Trainer Gae with belly-down armbar

Once you allow Mikey Musumeci to grab a hold of you, he can find a few moves to tear you apart limb by limb.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu icon and ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous humans on the planet when the fight turns into grappling.

Now, as if he's not lethal yet, 'Darth Rigatoni' is learning new ways to tear your limbs apart yet again: Muay Thai.

The submission grappling world champion has been seen training in Thailand alongside all-time greats like Tawanchai and Prajanchai, who both hold titles in ONE Muay Thai.

In a recent video posted by Musumeci himself, we saw him training with world-famous Muay Thai instructor Trainer Gae, who corners and trains former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

With Trainer Gae known for being a jokester and poking fun at his students, the encounter produced some comedic gold.

Here's the video:

"When you’re done with this Muay Thai sh$$ 😂😂 honored to learn from the best ❤️🙇🏻‍♂️ @trainer_gae"

Nearly all fighters and students fall for that leg sweep by Trainer Gae, except for Mikey Musumeci. The man's sense of balance is second to none.

Fans and fellow combat sports athletes are raving about the video in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@gouki.danny commended the BJJ phenom for his humility to be willing to learn new things:

"Great to see someone high skilled in Jiu-jitsu being humble to learn another martial art. You are great ma friend!"

Muay Thai legend and former ONE Muay Thai athlete John Wayne Parr commended Mikey Musumeci for being the only one to put Trainer Gae in his place:

"Ha ha champion 🏆"

@kevinleevlog seconded Parr's sentiments:

"Hahaha I think you are the only person dare to take Trainer Gae down. 😂😂😂"

MMA star Gilbert Burns couldn't contain his laughter and simply expressed it in emoji:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, Mikey Musumeci will step inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand to face a man who will outweigh him by at least 30 pounds.

Across the ring from 'Darth Rigatoni' will be former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki. The two will compete in an openweight submission grappling match.

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.