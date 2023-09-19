WATCH: Relive Mikey Musumeci’s utter dominance of Jarred Brooks, Osamah Almarwai in ONE Championship

Mikey Musumeci may very well be the Mystic Mac of Brazilian jiu-jitsu. After dismantling and injuring his opponent Gantumur Bayanduuren with joint locks earlier this year, the ONE flyweight submission grappling king decided to just choke his next opponents out from then on, and that's exactly what he has done.

In his next two bouts, 'Darth Rigatoni' choked out his two challengers, Osamah Almarwai and ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jared Brooks. Both performances were masterclasses in technical jiu-jitsu.

ONE Championship posted a compilation post of Musumeci's wins in ONE Championship, including over Almarwai and Brooks:

"Respect above all 🙏 Who's pumped for Mikey Musumeci to take on Shinya Aoki on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? 🤩 @mikeymusumeci"

When Musumeci faced Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13 last month, he had to deal with a different set of grappling skills as the MMA world champion employed a more aggressive and pressuring type of style. Despite Brooks hanging in there longer than most fans and pundits expected, 'Darth Rigatoni' eventually submitted his foe with a triangle armbar combination.

It was largely the same with Almarwai, who was utterly dominated by the world champion with multiple catch submission attempts at ONE Fight Night 10 in May. The calmness and focus of Mikey Musumeci in his methodical dismantling of an IBJJF world champion is something to behold.

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, Mikey Musumeci will get another chance to captivate the world with his mastery of the grappling arts. Inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand, Musumeci will face a man who will outweigh him by at least 30 pounds in former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki. The two will compete in an openweight submission grappling match.

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on US primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.