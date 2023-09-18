“Two living legends” - Fans combine Mikey Musumeci with Rodtang to create dream fighter

Mikey Musumeci and Rodtang Jitmuangnon are two of the most dominant world champions in ONE Championship today. Musumeci is the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, while Rodtang has held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title with an iron fist for a few years now.

Though they are absolute masters of their respective martial arts, the two modern-day legends have dabbled in each other's worlds. 'Darth Rigatoni' has been seen training in the 'Art of Eight Limbs' lately. Rodtang, on the other hand, is steadily training in jiu-jitsu, even having competed in a mixed-rules bout with MMA legend and ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson last year.

Mikey Musumeci and Rodtang are also friends and have been seen hanging out and training together in the past. In a recent post by Mikey Musumeci on Instagram, we saw the two warriors posing for a photo at Rodtang's home gym in Thailand:

"With my bro @rodtang_jimungnon ❤️"

Fans are absolutely loving this interaction between two world champions of different sports and are flooding the comments section with words of praise:

Comments on the photo

@goose_won and @triflingtrogdolyte imagined the monstrous fighter that would come out if the two fused together:

"If they fused together they would be unstoppable"

"Imagine Mikey with the CTE powers of Rodtang. Absolute juggernaut"

@26th_bo saw how Mikey Musumeci and Rodtang can help each other in their respective MMA debuts in the future:

"How crazy the thought would be if they train each other for a possible debut in mma in the coming years. Absolute beasts of their division, would love to see that. ❤️‍🔥"

@unholy_verse_ would love to have the two in a zombie apocalypse crew:

"I'm picking you two guys for team in case of zombis apocalypse. 🤝🤝🤝"

The two world champions have upcoming high-profile bouts ahead of them. Mikey Musumeci has an openweight submission grappling contest against former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6. As for Rodtang, 'The Iron Man' is set to defend his world title against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek on September 22.

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on US primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America. As for ONE Friday Fights 34, fans in the United States and Canada can watch The event live and absolutely free on September 22 via the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.