“This should be illegal” - Fans can’t help but marvel at Mikey Musumeci becoming a two-sport menace

Mikey Musumeci was already one of the most dangerous men in the world with his grappling skills. Now he's learning how to punch and kick people too. In a recent post by the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, we saw him training at the world-renowned Saenchai Muay Thai gym in Bangkok, Thailand.

Alongside him in the training room are ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai. That's quite the company to keep when training in the Art of Eight Limbs.

"Mikey P.K Saenchai 🤣❤️ @p.k.saenchaimuaythaigym Day 1 learning Muay Thai in the mother land (Thailand)! So excited to work my way up from white belt ❤️😊. I know I have a long road ahead but I’m eager to continue to learn and grow. I will train Muay Thai everyday now!!"

Fans are reacting in the comments section. Here are some of the notable ones:

@juanccanchanya said what was in all our minds:

"When his striking becomes as good as his jiujitsu Mikey is gonna be DANGEROUS 🔥"

@studio_swtc was hilarious with his take:

"is this even legal? like seriously there must be a law you are breaking, god status at grappling? now on your way to he god status at striking?????? its not even about fair 😂 legally one person can possess such elite level skills"

@liontamer3d saw the similarities between jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai:

"Thai clinching, tying up the upper body to deliver knees and elbows, should be a natural starting point for a master grappler."

Check out more comments below:

Muay Thai legend and former ONE Championship fighter John Wayne Parr had some friendly words:

"Enjoy Nong chai 😉🇹🇭"

@asianzombie111 echoed @studio_swtc's sentiments:

"This should be illegal 😂 jk. Thanks for the encouragement to learn new things."

At the moment, Mikey Musumeci is scheduled for an openweight submission grappling bout against former ONE lightweight MMA world champion and Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6. It seems 'Darth Rigatoni' will have to set the Muay Thai gloves aside for now.

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on US primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.