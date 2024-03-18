Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai will jump over to his division's kickboxing realm to challenge its dominant king, Jonathan Di Bella.

The two monarchs of their weight classes will clash for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in front of a rabid crowd at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

Prajanchai, who is a veteran of a staggering 395 professional fights, remains unfazed by the technical brilliance of his Italian-Canadian foe. The Thai superstar simply has seen it all at this point.

He told ONE Championship:

"I believe in my defensive skill. He [Di Bella] may be faster and more accurate than me. But I believe my defense is definitely not lost on him."

Despite the fact that Di Bella is currently undefeated and has exemplified some of the cleanest striking techniques in any combat sport today, Prajanchai isn't bothered one bit.

We'll have to wait and see how his experience plays with the athleticism and technique of the kickboxing champ.

Prajanchai has had quite the journey leading up to ONE Friday Fights 58

Prajanchai has had quite the see-saw journey leading up to challenging his fellow world champion on April 5. He initially won the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in his promotional debut, outlasting and outpointing the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Despite his marvelous debut, however, the Thai phenom dropped the belt to Italy's Joseph Lasiri in his sophomore outing. The PK Saenchai standout then bounced back with three straight wins - including a KO victory over former foe Sam-A for the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title.

The resurgent Thai then went full circle by stopping the man who took his belt the first time, Joseph Lasiri, to unify his division's belts at ONE Friday Fights 46 late last year.

Catch Prajanchai continue his phoenix-like resurgence at ONE Friday Fights 58, available free on ONE Championship's digital platforms (YouTube, Facebook, and watch.onefc.com).