“Maybe I have to do a super fight” - Regian Eersel mulling his options once he concludes rivalry with Alexis Nicolas

Surinamese-Dutch fighter Regian Eersel has given some thought to what is next for him after he concludes his rivalry with Frenchman Alexis Nicolas this week in Thailand. He said he is looking at a variety of options, including doing a super fight.

'The Immortal' touched on it in an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin ahead of his trilogy match against 'Barboza' at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video on April 4 at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

Eersel said:

"Maybe I have to do a super fight. Mixed rules, or maybe a fight with a featherweight if they want to move up. Or maybe a catchweight. We will see."

Watch the interview below:

The trilogy match between Regian Eersel and Nicolas, however, took unexpected turn as the former was stripped of the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title he was supposed to defend against his rival.

Eersel tried multiple times to meet weight and hydration limits during the official weigh-ins but was unable to so under the allotted time, forcing him to give up the belt. The match will still continue as a five-round showdown with Nicolas the only fighter eligible to win the world title in the event of a victory.

Despite being stripped of the kickboxing gold, Eersel remains a ONE champion as he also holds the lightweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles is available for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Regian Eersel says he has a better understanding of Alexis Nicolas' game now

Now fighting for the third time in just a year, Regian Eersel said he has a far better understanding of the game of rival Alexis Nicolas. It is something he looks to capitalize on when they meet in their trilogy at ONE Fight Night 30.

On his recent appearance on the Guillotine Podcast, Eersel talked about the rivalry he has built with Nicolas and the direction it has taken, saying:

"The first fight for me, it was difficult for me to attack him at the start. But yeah, I’ve studied him well, I know how he fights, and what the techniques are."

Nicolas dethroned Regian Eersel as lightweight kickboxing king in their first encounter in April last year, scoring a unanimous decision victory. In the rematch back in October, the Sityodtong Amsterdam standout exacted payback by decision and took back the belt.

