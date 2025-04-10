Regian Eersel committed to hiring nutritionist to address weight and hydration woes after losing title on the scales

Regian Eersel plans to hire a nutritionist after missing weight for his last fight.

Ad

Earlier this month, Eersel fought Alexis Nicolas in a trilogy bout in the ONE Fight Night 30 co-main event. Nicolas won the first fight before 'The Immortal' avenged the defeat with a unanimous decision win.

Eersel, the reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion, missed weight and failed his hydration test for his latest fight against Nicolas and had to vacate his lightweight kickboxing throne.

Eersel went on to secure a decision win against Nicolas, leaving the lightweight kickboxing title without an owner.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Eersel had this to say about his disappointing mishap during the ONE Fight Night 30 fight week:

"I don't know the reason. I'm not a professional. I also don't have professionals in my team who helped me with the hydration test. So I do it all by myself. Every time it was going well in every fight. And so this fight, I failed three times. So, oh shit, yeah, shit happens. So I think my next fight I will hire a professional to make the hydration test."

Ad

The replay of ONE Fight Night 30, including Regian Eersel's co-main event win against Alexis Nicolas, can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Eersel's interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Ad

Regian Eersel hopes to receive opportunity to regain kickboxing world title

Regian Eersel's latest win was slightly flawed since he left without the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title. During his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Eersel had this to say about wanting to regain his vacated throne:

"The kickboxing belt was my first baby, so I want it back. I hope ONE Championship gives me the opportunity for the next world title fight in kickboxing."

Ad

Regian Eersel's lone loss in ONE Championship was against Alexis Nicolas in their first meeting. 'The Immortal' has since returned to his winning ways by taking out Nicolas in consecutive bouts, pushing his promotional records to 9-1 in kickboxing and 3-0 in Muay Thai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.



Jake supports various teams across several professional sports, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Inter Miami, Norwich City, Miami Marlins, and Las Vegas Golden Knights. The sports moment Jake will never forget is Jon Jones dismantling Vladimir Matyushenko.



Since joining the SportsKeeda team, Jake has written 400 articles covering several MMA promotions, including the UFC and ONE Championship. He continues to work hard to maintain his journalistic integrity and tell the stories of fighters worldwide. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.