  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Regian Eersel committed to hiring nutritionist to address weight and hydration woes after losing title on the scales

Regian Eersel committed to hiring nutritionist to address weight and hydration woes after losing title on the scales

By Jake Foley
Modified Apr 10, 2025 06:10 GMT
Regian Eersel
Regian Eersel (pictured) plans to hire a nutritionist following ONE Fight Night 30

Regian Eersel plans to hire a nutritionist after missing weight for his last fight.

Ad

Earlier this month, Eersel fought Alexis Nicolas in a trilogy bout in the ONE Fight Night 30 co-main event. Nicolas won the first fight before 'The Immortal' avenged the defeat with a unanimous decision win.

Eersel, the reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion, missed weight and failed his hydration test for his latest fight against Nicolas and had to vacate his lightweight kickboxing throne.

Eersel went on to secure a decision win against Nicolas, leaving the lightweight kickboxing title without an owner.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Eersel had this to say about his disappointing mishap during the ONE Fight Night 30 fight week:

"I don't know the reason. I'm not a professional. I also don't have professionals in my team who helped me with the hydration test. So I do it all by myself. Every time it was going well in every fight. And so this fight, I failed three times. So, oh shit, yeah, shit happens. So I think my next fight I will hire a professional to make the hydration test."
Ad

The replay of ONE Fight Night 30, including Regian Eersel's co-main event win against Alexis Nicolas, can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Eersel's interview with the South China Morning Post below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Regian Eersel hopes to receive opportunity to regain kickboxing world title

Regian Eersel's latest win was slightly flawed since he left without the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title. During his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Eersel had this to say about wanting to regain his vacated throne:

"The kickboxing belt was my first baby, so I want it back. I hope ONE Championship gives me the opportunity for the next world title fight in kickboxing."
Ad

Regian Eersel's lone loss in ONE Championship was against Alexis Nicolas in their first meeting. 'The Immortal' has since returned to his winning ways by taking out Nicolas in consecutive bouts, pushing his promotional records to 9-1 in kickboxing and 3-0 in Muay Thai.

About the author
Jake Foley

Jake Foley

Twitter icon

Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.

Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.

Jake supports various teams across several professional sports, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Inter Miami, Norwich City, Miami Marlins, and Las Vegas Golden Knights. The sports moment Jake will never forget is Jon Jones dismantling Vladimir Matyushenko.

Since joining the SportsKeeda team, Jake has written 400 articles covering several MMA promotions, including the UFC and ONE Championship. He continues to work hard to maintain his journalistic integrity and tell the stories of fighters worldwide.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी