“The kickboxing belt was my first baby” - Regian Eersel hopes to redeem lost crown after ending rivalry with Alexis Nicolas

Regian Eersel admitted he has no one to blame but himself for failing to meet his responsibilities as ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion.

'The Immortal' lost his status as a two-sport world champion after he missed weight and hydration for his supposed world title defense against Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30.

The trilogy bout still pushed through last Friday at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Eersel once again reasserted his mastery over the Frenchman with a dominant unanimous decision victory after five rounds.

Still, that victory was dampened since he no longer had the 170-pound kickboxing crown in his possession after being ineligible due to his pre-fight mishap.

After closing the chapter of his rivalry with 'Barboza', Regian Eersel pleaded to have an opportunity to reclaim what's his and promised to fulfill his obligations this time around.

The Surinamese striker told Mitch Chilson in his ONE Fight Night 30 in-ring interview:

"The kickboxing belt was my first baby, so I want it back. I hope ONE Championship gives me the opportunity for the next world title fight in kickboxing."

Before claiming the ONE lightweight Muay Thai crown, Eersel wreaked havoc in the kickboxing ranks where he holds a 9-1 slate against the best of the best in the home of martial arts.

Regian Eersel says he meticulously fired thunderous left hand that knocked down Alexis Nicolas

Regian Eersel is a master at dissecting weakness, and he saw a breach in Alexis Nicolas' armor in the second round.

'The Immortal' brilliantly timed a split-second lapse by 'Barboza' and made him pay with a pinpoint left hook that sent the Frenchman to the canvas.

While the former lightweight kickboxing world champion survived until the final horn, he could not recover after absorbing the most significant shot of the fight.

Eersel shared in his post-event interview with ONE:

"The knockdown in the second round was very important for the victory. He was dropping his right hand, so I knew if I'd land the left hook or the left kick, high kick, he would get the eight count, maybe even a knockout."

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

