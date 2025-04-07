“He was dropping his right hand” - Regian Eersel breaks down his thunderous knockdown that sealed the deal vs. Alexis Nicolas

Regian Eersel unwordly fight IQ was on full display when he unccorked a devastating left hand that dropped Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30.

'The Immortal' closed the chapter of his epic rivalry with the Frenchman last weekend at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where he convincingly won the trilogy via unanimous decision after five rounds.

While Eersel pretty much controlled the fight from start to finish, he knew it was his impeccably precise left hand that floored 'Barboza' in round two that sealed the deal.

The former lightweight kickboxing world champion analyzed that amazing sequence in his ONE Fight Night 30 post-event interview:

"The knockdown in the second round was very important for the victory. I saw, like I said, he was dropping his right hand, so I knew if I'd land the left hook or the left kick, high kick, he would get the eight count, maybe even a knockout."

Regian Eersel's knockdown can also be considered poetic justice since Nicolas sent him to the canvas in an eerily similar way in their first showdown.

Still, the Surinamese superstar's ability to adjust on the fly and see his opponent's deficiencies in real time truly makes him one of the best strikers in the world.

Regian Eersel hoping to return to 'The Art of Eight Limbs'

Regian Eersel took responsibility for losing his lightweight kickboxing crown on the scales prior to his grudge match with Alexis Nicolas.

While 'The Immortal' has sights on reclaiming that lost belt, he wants to make sure not to hold up the 170-pound Muay Thai division, especially with the rise of some new contenders.

The reigning lightweight Muay Thai world champion said during his ONE Fight 30 in-ring interview:

"I hope so. I hope I can defend my Muay Thai belt. I saw there are some new contenders, so I’m looking forward to that."

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America

