“There are some new contenders” - Regian Eersel gearing up to defend Muay Thai gold after closing Alexis Nicolas rivalry

Regian Eersel is ready to jump back to Muay Thai after he closed out his rivalry with Alexis Nicolas.

Ad

The reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over rival Alexis Nicolas in their lightweight kickboxing trilogy at ONE Fight Night 30 this past weekend at Lumpinee Stadium.

In his in-ring interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson, Eersel said he hopes to defend his Muay Thai gold when ONE Championship returns to the United States for ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1 at Ball Arena.

Ad

Trending

Regian Eersel said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I hope so. I hope I can defend my Muay Thai belt. I saw there are some new contenders, so I’m looking forward to that."

Ad

Eersel was supposed to defend his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title against Nicolas in the Bangkok card, but he was stripped of his crown after failing hydration during the official weigh-ins.

Nevertheless, the Dutch-Surinamese superstar showed a champion's poise in his trilogy against 'Barboza'. Eersel was as methodical as ever and picked his spots carefully throughout the five-round fight.

Sensing an opening late in the second round, Eersel uncorked a textbook left hook that staggered and knocked Nicolas down for the fight's lone knockdown.

Ad

Eersel ultimately used that knockdown to continue building his momentum, eventually claiming the unanimous decision win for his 12th win in 13 fights in ONE Championship.

Despite the win, Eersel wasn't eligible to regain the lightweight kickboxing throne due to his weigh-in miss.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch full replays of ONE Fight Night 30 on demand at Prime Video.

Regian Eersel keeping his options open for his next fight in ONE Championship

Regian Eersel let ONE Championship know that he's open for any fight the matchmakers give him after ONE Fight Night 30.

Ad

In his pre-fight interview with Nick Atkin, Eersel said he's ready for any type of matchup against any opponent inside either the ring or the Circle.

Regian Eersel said:

"Maybe I have to do a super fight. Mixed rules, or maybe a fight with a featherweight if they want to move up. Or maybe a catchweight. We will see."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.