WATCH: Regian Eersel's brutal leg kick battle with Sinsamut Klinmee to claim inaugural lightweight Muay Thai gold

ONE Championship stars Regian Eersel and Sinsamut Klinmee demonstrated how important it is for a striker to master the art of landing leg kicks when they fought in October 2022 over the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship.

Out of respect for each other's knockout power, 'The Immortal' and Sinsamut targeted each other's power base by constantly throwing leg kicks. As the fight progressed, their lead legs had turned purple.

Watch their furious exchange of leg kicks below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Eersel gutted out a split decision victory to claim the 170-pound Muay Thai crown and become a two-sport ONE world champion. He also held the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship.

After defending the Muay Thai gold twice by knocking out both Sinsamut and Dmitry Menshikov in March and June 2023, respectively, Eersel dropped the 170-pound kickboxing crown to French standout Alexis Nicolas in April 2024 via unanimous decision. However, the 32-year-old won it back in October.

Unfortunately, Eersel was stripped of the kickboxing crown ahead of their rubber match at ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday, April 4 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for failing to pass hydration. Meanwhile, Nicolas remains eligible to win the gold.

Regian Eersel is raring to move on from Alexis Nicolas trilogy

Regian Eersel cannot wait to move on from his head-to-head series with Alexis Nicolas, which is why he is hungry to defeat the Mahmoudi Gym affiliate. He said as much in a recent interview with ONE:

"A win in this trilogy means to me that I can end this, once and for all. I hope I can open a new chapter in my career, and we will go forward from there."

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

