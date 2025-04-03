  • home icon
  Regian Eersel wants to 'open a new chapter' in his career and put Alexis Nicolas rivalry to bed: "I can end this, once and for all"

Regian Eersel wants to 'open a new chapter' in his career and put Alexis Nicolas rivalry to bed: "I can end this, once and for all"

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Apr 03, 2025 21:41 GMT
Regian Eersel (left) and Alexis Nicolas (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Regian Eersel (left) wants to put Alexis Nicolas rivalry to bed (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship

Regian Eersel believes that a win over Alexis Nicolas on April 4 in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30 would finally end their epic rivalry once and for all. Eersel is scheduled to square off against the French striking maestro inside the revered Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, 'The Immortal' aims to finally close this chapter in his career and welcome new challengers, as he stated:

"A win in this trilogy means to me that I can end this, once and for all. I hope I can open a new chapter in my career, and we will go forward from there."
The Surinamese superstar suffered a big upset loss to Nicolas during their first meeting in April 2024 at ONE Fight Night 21 via unanimous decision. However, he quickly returned the favor to the Frenchman and recaptured his 26-pound golden belt with a masterful victory in their championship rematch at ONE Fight Night 25 in October 2024.

Unfortunately, at the weigh-ins yesterday, 'The Immortal' was stripped off his title because although he passed weight, his hydration fell slightly short off the reqiured limit.

Regian Eersel wishes to take ONE Championship to his home country and fight in front of the home crowd

In another recent interview with the Guillotine Podcast, the Sityodtong Amsterdam-affiliated athlete dreams of one day competing in front of his home crowd and putting on an incredible performance for them.

Eersel expressed his desire to take ONE Championship to Suriname, and he hopes to make it happen in the foreseeable future, as he said:

"Yes, of course, I want to fight at home. It's been a dream for me. It's been a long long time since I fought at home, especially Suriname. I hope one day ONE will make a step to go to Europe or South America...it would be the best. I hope in the future they make the steps. But we will see."
Watch Regian Eersel's interview here:

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

Edited by Gerard Crispin
