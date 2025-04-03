Regian Eersel wants to 'open a new chapter' in his career and put Alexis Nicolas rivalry to bed: "I can end this, once and for all"

Regian Eersel believes that a win over Alexis Nicolas on April 4 in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30 would finally end their epic rivalry once and for all. Eersel is scheduled to square off against the French striking maestro inside the revered Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

In his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, 'The Immortal' aims to finally close this chapter in his career and welcome new challengers, as he stated:

"A win in this trilogy means to me that I can end this, once and for all. I hope I can open a new chapter in my career, and we will go forward from there."

Ad

Trending

The Surinamese superstar suffered a big upset loss to Nicolas during their first meeting in April 2024 at ONE Fight Night 21 via unanimous decision. However, he quickly returned the favor to the Frenchman and recaptured his 26-pound golden belt with a masterful victory in their championship rematch at ONE Fight Night 25 in October 2024.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Unfortunately, at the weigh-ins yesterday, 'The Immortal' was stripped off his title because although he passed weight, his hydration fell slightly short off the reqiured limit.

Ad

Regian Eersel wishes to take ONE Championship to his home country and fight in front of the home crowd

In another recent interview with the Guillotine Podcast, the Sityodtong Amsterdam-affiliated athlete dreams of one day competing in front of his home crowd and putting on an incredible performance for them.

Eersel expressed his desire to take ONE Championship to Suriname, and he hopes to make it happen in the foreseeable future, as he said:

Ad

"Yes, of course, I want to fight at home. It's been a dream for me. It's been a long long time since I fought at home, especially Suriname. I hope one day ONE will make a step to go to Europe or South America...it would be the best. I hope in the future they make the steps. But we will see."

Ad

Watch Regian Eersel's interview here:

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.