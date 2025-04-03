“It’s been a dream for me” - Regian Eersel hoping ONE Championship can give him a homecoming event in South America

ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel has travelled the world in the chase for glory, but there is one place he's still hoping to bring the spotlight to - home.

It has been years since he last fought in his homeland of Suriname in South America, and he's hoping to bring the biggest martial arts organization in the world.

"Yes, of course, I want to fight at home," Eersel told Guillotine podcast. "It’s been a dream for me. It’s been a long long time since I fought at home, especially Suriname. I hope one day ONE will make a step to go to Europe or South America…it would be the best. I hope in the future they make the steps. But we will see."

Watch the full interview below:

“I’m the better fighter” - Regian Eersel says it’s time to bury Alexis Nicolas rivalry with an emphatic win at ONE Fight Night 30

'The Immortal' Regian Eersel was riding high on a dominant 10-fight winning streak before 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas broke it and snatched the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title while at it. Six months later, Eersel got his payback (and the title) with a unanimous decision win, but the rivalry still burns hot.

"The difference is this is the third time we’re going to fight each other. And this time, I have to prove to the world again why I’m the better fighter and why I’m the king of the division."

With both men tied at one win each, the trilogy fight might be the opportunity to settle the score once and for all.

Regian Eersel vs Alexis Nicolas will be meeting at ONE Fight Night 30 in yet again another clash for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title belt. Stream it live for free with an active Prime Video subscription.

