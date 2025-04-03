“I had the experience” - Kickboxing king Regian Eersel explains why Muay Thai transition came naturally for him

Regian Eersel explained how his Muay Thai experience before ONE Championship was relatively underrated.

Between 2018 and mid-2022, Eersel fought in kickboxing under the ONE banner, establishing a 7-0 record, including two wins against the legendary Nieky Holzken.

In late 2022, Eersel transitioned to the ONE lightweight Muay Thai division, winning three consecutive fights, two by knockout. 'The Immortal' became a two-sport world champion during the previously mentioned timeline.

Eersel recently did an interview with the 'Guillotine Podcast.' The 32-year-old was asked about his underrated Muay Thai experience heading into his promotional debut in the sport, leading to the following answer:

"I already had experience competing in Muay Thai, for people who didn’t know. I already fought in small gloves also, people (may) also (not) know. So I had the experience in Muay Thai. Only for the fans from ONE Championship, they didn’t know."

Regian Eersel's twelve-fight promotional tenure has featured only one loss, a unanimous decision against Alexis Nicolas in kickboxing. 'The Immortal' avenged the defeat six months later, setting up an intriguing trilogy bout later this week.

Watch Eersel's entire interview with the 'Guillotine Podcast' below:

Regian Eersel returns to kickboxing in ONE Fight Night 30 co-main event

On April 4, Regian Eersel will be featured in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30, with his lightweight kickboxing world title on the line.

Eersel's upcoming challenge is against a familiar foe, Alexis Nicolas. They each hold a unanimous decision win in their previous meetings.

Nicolas plans to silence any doubters, calling his first win against Eersel a fluke. Meanwhile, 'The Immortal' has an opportunity to further separate himself as one of the greatest strikers in ONE Championship history.

ONE Fight Night 30 represents the promotion's return to the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In the main event, two-sport world champion Roman Kryklia looks to defend his heavyweight Muay Thai strap against former WBC champion Lyndon Knowles.

Check out the entire ONE Fight Night 30 bout card below:

