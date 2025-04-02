Double champ Regian Eersel adamant on defending Muay Thai belt after trilogy with Alexis Nicolas: “Stay active in both divisions”

Double ONE world champion Regian Eersel looks to defend his lightweight Muay Thai belt after he is done with his trilogy match for the division's kickboxing title against Alexis Nicolas this week in Thailand.

'The Immortal' brought this forth during an interview on the Guillotine Podcast, which dropped earlier this week, highlighting how he wants to strike a balance as a two-sport world champion.

The 32-year-old Surinamese-Dutch champion said:

"It depends on the organization. I already said I want to defend my Muay Thai belt. But I think they found the third fight with Alexis more important than me defending my Muay Thai belt. So, I think probably in August I’d defend my Muay Thai belt. I’d ask ONE Championship again because I want to stay active in both divisions."

Watch the interview below:

Regian Eersel is set to defend the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title against French rival Nicolas in April at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

It will be the third straight match between the two in just a year. Nicolas dethroned Eersel as kickboxing king in their first encounter in April last year, winning by decision. In their rematch back in October, the Sityodtong Amsterdam standout exacted payback also by decision and reclaimed the belt.

As the lightweight Muay Thai world champion, meanwhile, Eersel claimed it in October 2022 and has had two successful defenses to date, the last one in June 2023, where he knocked out in the opening round Russian challenger Dmitry Menshikov.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles is available for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Regian Eersel wants a clean win at ONE Fight Night 30 to show that he is the best in the lightweight kickboxing lane

Regian Eersel wants to prove he is the best in the lightweight kickboxing lane with a clean win over Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30.

He made his intentions known in the same interview with Guillotine Podcast, pointing out that his preparation for the match is to go for a dominant win, and he is looking to deliver on it.

Regian Eersel said:

"For this fight camp also, my focus is 100 percent. So, I expect a clean win. So yeah, this fight will definitely make a decision on who the best is."

Eersel-Nicolas III is one of two world title fights on offer at ONE Fight Night 30. It serves as the co-headlining match for the heavyweight Muay Thai championship match between reigning champion Roman Kryklia and British challenger Lyndon Knowles.

