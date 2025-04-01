WATCH: Double-champ Regian Eersel's hard-hitting world title defense over German slugger Arian Sadikovic in Singapore

Reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel's slick striking mechanics have given his opponents fits through the years, and his April 2022 defense of the kickboxing crown against Arian Sadikovic is proof of his quality.

Eersel utilized the full extent of his reach to pepper Sadikovic from afar with some nice leg kicks and straight punches. However, he met adversity in the second round as 'Game Over' dropped him with a flying knee and continued his attack when Eersel returned to his feet.

Forced to look within himself for an answer, 'The Immortal' bounced back in the last three rounds to emerge with the unanimous decision victory and a fourth successful defense of the crown.

Check out the highlights of their fight below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

In April 2024, the Surinamese star sought his fifth successful defense of the 170-pound kickboxing crown against French standout Alexis Nicolas. To Eersel's surprise, 'Barboza' gave him more than he bargained for and took the gold via unanimous decision.

With Eersel reclaiming it later that October to return to two-sport king status, their head-to-head record now stands at one win apiece.

Regian Eersel, Alexis Nicolas rubber match set for ONE Fight Night 30

As is often the case in combat sports between athletes who hold one win over the other, a trilogy fight will be held to determine who the better fighter is.

Such will be the case for Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas as they collide for a third time over the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship in the headlining bout of ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday, April 4. The event will occur inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

