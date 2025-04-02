Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel plans to keep his reign of terror for 'as long as possible'

Current undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel revealed his plans of keeping his 26-pound golden belts for an extended period of time.

Eersel appeared recently on the Guillotine Podcast and talked about his goal of fending off more challenges and entertaining the fans whenever he competes inside the ring, as he proclaimed:

"As long as possible. The goal is to hold the belts as long as possible. And to produce very good fights for the fans."

Watch Regian Eersel's full interview here:

'The Immortal' is scheduled to face Alexis Nicolas in a trilogy fight on April 4 for the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Regian Eersel wants to end his rivalry with Nicolas and go up 2-1 in their head-to-head matchup. The Frenchman was the first fighter in ONE Championship to defeat the Surinamese superstar after he unanimously beat him in April 2024 at ONE Fight Night 21.

Six months later, the 32-year-old reclaimed his 26-pound golden belt with a revenge victory against Nicolas via unanimous decision in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 25.

Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas join other ONE Championship stars at ONE Fight Night 30

Aside from the third championship meeting between Eersel and Nicolas on April 4, ONE Fight Night 30 will also feature another world title clash between Roman Kryklia and Lyndon Knowles for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title in the card's main feature.

Other notable fighters seeing action in the thrilling event are Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Nico Carrillo, Seksan Or Kwanmuang, Bokang Masunyane, Fabricio Andrey, Thongpoon PK Saenchai, and Jihin Radzuan.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch the exciting ONE Fight Night 30 card live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

