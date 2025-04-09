“I'm the king of the division” - Regian Eersel glad to finally put a decisive end to his rivalry with Alexis Nicolas

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel of Suriname is thankful for the opportunity to face French rival 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas in three epic fights.

But the 32-year-old Sityodtong Amsterdam native is also glad that this chapter of his storybook is finally over.

Eersel delivered a masterful performance, defeating Nicolas via five-round majority decision at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video last weekend to retain his lightweight kickboxing gold.

Speaking to the media at the official ONE Fight Night 30 post-fight interviews, Eersel was asked what he thought was the biggest difference in this third fight compared to the pair's first two outings.

'The Immortal' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"The biggest difference? There was not, like, a big difference. Every fight, we were close, but you know, I showed the world why I'm the king of the division, and why I'm a better fighter, also mentally."

Needless to say, Eersel proved his dominance over Nicolas, and is now looking forward to bigger and better challenges.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, April 5th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Regian Eersel says Alexis Nicolas simply could not find him: "I wasn’t worried about anything"

Alexis Nicolas may have the power to send Regian Eersel to the nether realm, but none of that mattered, according to 'The Immortal.'

Eersel said Nicolas had trouble connecting cleanly due to his solid defense. He told ONE:

"To worry about him? Yeah if he hit me with clean shots. Yeah, he can hurt me and of course, he didn’t hit me with clean shots. I wasn’t worried about anything."

