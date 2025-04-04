  • home icon
  "I'm not the same guy" - Alexis Nicolas admits he got complacent and paid the price in rematch with Regian Eersel

“I’m not the same guy” - Alexis Nicolas admits he got complacent and paid the price in rematch with Regian Eersel

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Apr 04, 2025 08:45 GMT
Alexis Nicolas and Regian Eersel - Photo by ONE Championship
Alexis Nicolas and Regian Eersel - Photo by ONE Championship

Former ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas of France will get the chance to reclaim the gold when he takes on Surinamese rival 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel for perhaps the third and final time this weekend.

Nicolas and Eersel are set for a highly anticipated trilogy match to determine the rightful ruler of the ONE lightweight kickboxing throne, and 'Barboza' says he wants to prove that he's improved immensely since their last encounter.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nicolas says he can't wait to showcase his new skills.

The 26-year-old Frenchman told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"When I watch the rematch, I’m not confident in the same way that I was in the first fight. When I look at my eyes, I know that I’m not the same guy."

Nicolas and Eersel are set to do battle in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Alexis Nicolas says he won't hesitate to stop Regian Eersel if the opportunity shows up: "I’m ready to put him out"

'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas has total victory on his mind when he faces off against 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel this weekend in their trilogy fight for the gold, and he is prepared to do whatever is necessary to achieve his goal.

He told ONE:

"I have nothing against Eersel. He’s in my way, and I just want to take the belt. I just want the belt. I’m ready for five rounds against him, but I’m ready to put him out, too."

Edited by C. Naik
