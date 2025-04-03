"Our two fights were crazy" - Alexis Nicolas on epic battles vs. Regian Eersel as trilogy at ONE Fight Night 30 inches closer

Former ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Alexis Nicolas has claimed that his two fights with reigning two-sport world champion Regian Eersel may have been two of the best fights in 2024.

Nicolas shared this thought during his recent interview with ONE Championship and said that those two meetings were crazy, especially that they split the result with one win apiece:

"Our two fights were crazy, maybe the best of 2024. It's always a pleasure to give this kind of fight for the fans."

The French striking maestro shocked the world in April 2024 in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21 by outpointing 'The Immortal' in their first meeting and got away with a unanimous decision win.

'Barboza' was the first athlete in ONE Championship to hand a loss to Eersel in his 10 fights under the promotion. But, the Surinamese superstar had his revenge in October of the same year, as he defeated Alexis Nicolas with a unanimous decision of his own during the rematch at ONE Fight Night 25.

Now, the two have set the stage for an epic third meeting on April 4 for the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to finally settle their score.

Regian Eersel gives Alexis Nicolas credit for his unique and unpredictable fighting style

The 26-year-old athlete who represents Mahmoudi Gym has received the rightful credit for his incredibly unique and unorthodox style of fighting from his rival Eersel.

According to Eersel, Alexis Nicolas' style is something that is different from the ones he previously encountered, as he told the Guillotine Podcast in a recent interview:

"The fighting style of Alexis is different, you know. Savate is not known for the big public, you know. It's only known in France. And it's a special style. Difficult to read, different techniques."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

