Regian Eersel says Alexis Nicolas' "special" savate makes him unpredictable: "Difficult to read, different technique"

Reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel admitted that his nemesis Alexis Nicolas' fighting style is quite unique and unpredictable.

Ad

Speaking to the Guillotine Podcast in his most recent guesting, Eersel pointed out that the Frenchman's savate technique is something that gave him a hard time reading during their fights, as he explained:

"The fighting style of Alexis is different, you know. Savate is not known for the big public, you know. It's only known in France. And it's a special style. Difficult to read, different techniques."

Ad

Trending

Watch Regian Eersel's interview here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The tricky technique by 'Barboza' was on full display during their first meeting in April 2024 at ONE Fight Night 21 when he defeated 'The Immortal' by unanimous decision and snapped his perfect record in ONE Championship.

However, the Surinamese superstar immediately got one back in October 2024 at ONE Fight Night 25 with a revenge unanimous decision win over Nicolas to reclaim his throne and his double-champ status.

Regian Eersel reiterates readiness to become an active two-sport world champion by planning to defend both championships

The 32-year-old striking savant has made himself available to anyone who wants to challenge him for either of his 26-pound golden belts, and he declared it during the same interview with the Guillotine Podcast.

Ad

According to Regian Eersel, it all depends on the promotion on who they would put in front of him, but he will remain ready for it, as he stated:

"It depends on the organization. I already said I want to defend my Muay Thai belt. But I think they found the third fight with Alexis more important than me defending my Muay Thai belt. So, I think probably in August I'd defend my Muay Thai belt. I'd ask ONE Championship again because I want to stay active in both divisions."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.