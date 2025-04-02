“I’ve studied him well” - Regian Eersel admits past fights with Alexis Nicolas have prepped him well for ONE Fight Night 30 trilogy

Regian Eersel believes his past two encounters with Alexis Nicolas have given him a better idea of the Frenchman's style ahead of their rubber match.

The reigning two-sport ONE world champion runs it back against 'Barboza' in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30, which takes place inside the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nicolas' approach has always been focused on his savate - a discipline which originates from France - that mixes principles of boxing with kicking techniques.

Though it has similarities to kickboxing, Eersel found out the hard way that it wasn’t a style that he was used to when they locked horns for the first time at ONE Fight Night 21 in April last year.

However, 'The Immortal' put in extra work to overcome Nicolas' style when they ran it back six months later, and he was rewarded with a unanimous decision win.

With 10 rounds of experience and a win in their sequel, Eersel is confident he'll have Nicolas' number again when he puts his ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship on the line for the second time against the French standout. Appearing on the Guillotine Podcast, Sityodtong Amsterdam man said:

"The first fight for me, it was difficult for me to attack him at the start. But yeah, I’ve studied him well, I know how he fights, and what the techniques are".

Check out the full interview below:

Regian Eersel respects Alexis Nicolas' savate

Regian Eersel is confident in his ability to overpower Alexis Nicolas' style. Still, the Surinamese striking maestro has nothing but respect for the Frenchman's savate-based ways. During the aforementioned podcast appearance, he said:

"The fighting style of Alexis is different, you know. Savate is not known for the big public, you know. It's only known in France. And it's a special style. Difficult to read, different techniques".

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

