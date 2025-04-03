“Everything went wrong” - Regian Eersel reflects on his shocking loss to Alexis Nicolas before highly-awaited trilogy

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel is headed into his third straight battle with Alexis Nicolas this weekend, and the 32-year-old recently looked back on their first two encounters.

Eersel initially lost his kickboxing gold to Nicolas when the pair first met at ONE Fight Night 21 in April of 2024. Then months later, 'The Immortal' returned the favor to reclaim the gold at ONE Fight Night 25 that same year.

Speaking to Guillotine Podcast in a recent interview, Eersel claimed nothing went his way in his first fight against 'Barboza'.

'The Immortal' said:

"The first fight was depending on me. I didn’t have a good camp. Everything went wrong from the gym and on the way to Bangkok."

Now, the two finally meet in an all-important trilogy battle.

Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas will attempt to conclude their intense rivalry as the two face off for the undisputed ONE lightweight kickboxing world title in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video on April 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Regian Eersel looking to close the book on Alexis Nicolas rivalry at ONE Fight Night 30: "I expect a clean win"

Regian Eersel believes his upcoming trilogy match with Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30 this Friday night will finally determine the true ruler of the weight class.

He told Guillotine Podcast:

"For this fight camp also, my focus is 100 percent. So I expect a clean win. So yeah, this fight will definitely make a decision on who the best is."

