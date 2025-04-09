"I leave that all behind" - Regian Eersel ready to move on from weigh-in blunder at ONE Fight Night 30

Surinamese striking sensation Regian Eersel almost had the perfect outing at ONE Fight Night 30 last April 4 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, when he outpointed his nemesis Alexis Nicolas in their trilogy match in the card's co-main event feature.

However, he wasn't able to take home the 26-pound golden belt back home because of his failed hydration test during the official weigh-ins, which ultimately led to him being stripped of the belt and not being eligible to win it back.

Although Eersel admitted that it left a bad taste in his mouth during his recent talk with the Bangkok Post in a post-fight interview, he is now ready to leave it all behind and move forward, as he proclaimed:

"Yeah, I'm very upset. But, you know, I leave that all behind. I'm happy now that I got the win, and I'm just looking forward now."

Watch Regian Eersel's interview here:

'The Immortal' has also put his rivalry with 'Barboza' to bed with this latest triumph, as he now leads their series, 2-1.

Regian Eersel reiterated that he was the better fighter against Alexis Nicolas after his trilogy win at ONE Fight Night 30

Because of his masterful and clinical performance, which culminated in a second-round knockdown of his French rival, the reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion has reiterated that he is a better fighter than him.

The 32-year-old Sityodtong Amsterdam standout stated this during his post-fight interview with the world's largest martial arts organization:

"Why I think I deserve this win because I clearly showed that I'm the better fighter, scored more points, and I got the knockdown in the second round. So you know, that's why."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

