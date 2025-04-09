"I leave that all behind" - Regian Eersel ready to move on from weigh-in blunder at ONE Fight Night 30

Surinamese striking sensation Regian Eersel almost had the perfect outing at ONE Fight Night 30 last April 4 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, when he outpointed his nemesis Alexis Nicolas in their trilogy match in the card's co-main event feature.
However, he wasn't able to take home the 26-pound golden belt back home because of his failed hydration test during the official weigh-ins, which ultimately led to him being stripped of the belt and not being eligible to win it back.
Although Eersel admitted that it left a bad taste in his mouth during his recent talk with the Bangkok Post in a post-fight interview, he is now ready to leave it all behind and move forward, as he proclaimed:
"Yeah, I'm very upset. But, you know, I leave that all behind. I'm happy now that I got the win, and I'm just looking forward now."
Watch Regian Eersel's interview here:
'The Immortal' has also put his rivalry with 'Barboza' to bed with this latest triumph, as he now leads their series, 2-1.
Regian Eersel reiterated that he was the better fighter against Alexis Nicolas after his trilogy win at ONE Fight Night 30
Because of his masterful and clinical performance, which culminated in a second-round knockdown of his French rival, the reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion has reiterated that he is a better fighter than him.
The 32-year-old Sityodtong Amsterdam standout stated this during his post-fight interview with the world's largest martial arts organization:
"Why I think I deserve this win because I clearly showed that I'm the better fighter, scored more points, and I got the knockdown in the second round. So you know, that's why."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.